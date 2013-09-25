Carthage ready for showdown with Whitehouse

Forget about calling it the Red Zone game of the week, this might be the Red Zone game of the year. Number one Carthage from class 3A is set to take on number five Whitehouse from class 4A in an East Texas showdown. We may be in for a shootout, but one thing we know for sure, there is plenty of buildup surrounding this week 4 match-up.

Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says, "Everybody has been hyped up, not only the coaches and players, but the whole community and its a big gall game. We don't deny that, we don't just say its another game because we know its a big ball game." Quarterback Blake Bogenschutz added, "Its going to be a good match-up. You can tell the hype is here in practice, we are excited about it, it was a close game last year but we want to come out on top this year."



A two point loser in this game last season, the smaller school in Carthage has the most to gain. The Bulldogs will be playing their second straight 4A opponent. Wide receiver Terian Goree says, "Its a big test, we are probably playing the best team in the state in 4A and it will probably be the best team we face the whole season, so its a big test." Bogenschutz added, "

I think this is our first real big test. We have played some really good teams this year but Whitehouse is going to really show us where we are so far."



If you like points and quarterbacks, this game is for you. Carthage signal caller Bogenschutz and company average over 45 a game while Patrick Mahomes and the Wildcats are putting up over 55 a contest.



Bogenschutz says, "Its always a competition, I mean I'm going to always try to out play him, he's going to try to out play me." Goree added, "We just got to do whatever they do. If they score, we got to score. We have to score every time we get the ball. that's the goal."



And for that to happen, the Bulldogs must stick with their identity. That's being balanced on offense. Surratt says, "We are probably around 50-50 right now as far as percentage and as long as we can run the ball we feel like it sets our play action game and stuff up." Bogenschutz ended by saying," Establishing the run really opens up our passing game. We get those linebackers down and safeties down, they start biting it really opens up opportunities for me and the receivers."

