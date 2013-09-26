SFA defense leads SLC in interceptions

Stephen F. Austin's defense gave up 50 points or more in the first two games of the year, but the offense has responded with 50 or more points in the last two contests. Of course the offense gets the credit for putting the ball in the end zone and making plays, but the defense has allowed them more opportunities. In their upset win over Montana State, the Jacks had four interceptions and gave up just over 100 yards rushing. That's a big difference from the first two weeks of the season where the unit got torched. The stats still say SFA is 7th in the SLC in total defense, but its ability to stop the run of late and create turnovers has been huge.

Linebacker Collin Garrett says, "It starts with the defensive line. You know our defensive line, they dominated. They kept the offensive line off of us linebackers so we could make tackles. While at the same time they are getting off and making sacks. To win a game your defense has to make plays and give the offense the ball back and that's we did. Our db's, they dominated."

