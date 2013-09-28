Participants raise awareness and funds in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday morning a sea of purple filled the Lufkin Middle School track for a Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Teams of families, friends and community organizations rallied together for the cause walking for those diagnosed with the disease.

"It means everything in the world to me for my dad," said Gene Dorsett Jr., walking for his father.

James Denman says he's lost a brother to the disease and another who was recently diagnosed.

Denman says the raising money for cause was critical for him and his family because they've seen the effects of Alzheimer's first hand.

"Its like watching a flood that's slowly washing away the foundation of your home, knowing you can't do anything about it, knowing where its going to go and having to suffer through watching it happen," said Denman.

Gene Dorsett Jr. is walking for his father who was diagnosed 18 months ago and now Doressett serves as his primary care giver.

"It's a gradual disease and he has a hard time remembering a lot of the past," said Dorsett.

Board member Jim Denman says today's walk is important for raising awareness because studies show the earlier the diagnosis the more successful the treatment.

"I think in a rural area we have an aging population and Alzheimer's most typically affects older people and so I think for rural areas it's extremely important," said Jim Denman.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's but participants hope their efforts will make difference in raising awareness and funds for research that could one day lead to a cure.

So far the walk has risen over $24,000 officials say they still have to add in online donations but they are hoping to reach $28,000 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

