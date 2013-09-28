Lufkin teen arrested for alleged drug possession during traffic stop

A Lufkin teen was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs in his vehicle.

At 1:55 a.m. on the 1100 block of Timberland Drive, Lufkin Police stopped Jacob Castanon, 17, for no license plate.

Rodney Squyres with the Lufkin police department says Castanon was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.

Castanon was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.