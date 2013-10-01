Attaway & Thomas break records

After a huge upset win over number 2 Montana State two weeks ago, the Stephen F. Austin football team had reason to be confident moving forward. But a 56 to 48 loss on Saturday to Prairie View A&M has left more questions surrounding the Jacks than answers.

At this point, its safe to say SFA is a young and talented, but inconsistent team. Quarterback Brady Attaway turned in his best day as a Jack throwing for a school and Southland Conference record 662 yards, along with 4 touchdowns while wide receiver Aaron Thomas set the school record with 242 receiving yards. In all, SFA had over 820 yards of total offense. Today, Attaway was named the Sports Network FCS national player of the week and head coach J.C. Harper talked about his signal caller.

Harper said, "That was probably one of the happiest days of my coaching career was to see him perform like that. It was awesome and I mean I just love that as a coach. I'm a dad to so you know I hope one day my son has a day like that. But Brady is a special guy, I mean he is a Lumberjack and I'm glad to say I had the opportunity to coach him."

