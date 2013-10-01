Jacks basketball opens preseason camp

October starts tomorrow and that means its time to also start talking about college basketball. Stephen F. Austin held its first preseason practice this afternoon. The Jacks will use this critical time to learn new head coach Brad Underwood's philosophy and terminology. SFA who just missed out on the NCAA tournament a season ago understands the next couple of weeks are very important for them as a team.

Senior shooting guard Desmond Haymon says, "We have to be focused in learning the new strategies the coaches are putting in for us this year. Defensive principles, everything is new to us, so we have to be tuned in and locked in every day." Underwood added, "Its comforting to know that this team has very work habits and a good basketball IQ so it will make the transition a little smoother."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.