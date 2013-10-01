Lufkin tablet-stealing biter, burglar gets 180 days in jail, probation

A Lufkin man allegedly stole a tablet computer from a table at a local McDonalds Tuesday morning, and when he was chased and detained by a group of witnesses, he allegedly bit one of them.

Lufkin Police are investigating a case in which a man accused of biting a witness who tried to stop him from stealing an electronic tablet was injured in an altercation Thursday afternoon.

After he was released from the Lufkin hospital where he was treated for injuries he received in an altercation Thursday afternoon, the man accused of biting a witness who tried to stop him from stealing an electronic tablet was arrested on a felony burglary charge.

An Angelina County grand jury has issued no-bills for a Lufkin man previously accused of attacking a burglary suspect and a Dallas man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl eight years ago.The

An Angelina County grand jury handed down 40 criminal indictments Friday. Among those indicted were Jose Buenrostro and Cesar Alba.

Back in October, Buenrostro, who was indicted for robbery and burglary

A Lufkin man found himself behind bars for the third time in nine days after police filed a charge Thursday of him having sex with a child.

A Lufkin man who was arrested three times over the period of nine days on separate felony charges pleaded guilty to two of the charges Tuesday, accepting a 180-day jail sentence, along with 10 years of probation.

Jose Buenrostro, 21, must also serve six months in Substance Abuse Felony Penal Evaluation.

"A minimum six monthdrug treatment facility that's locked down he will receive individualcounseling, group counseling classes, cognitive thinking and drug treatment,"said Al Charnaza, Defense Attorney.

Buenrostro pleaded guilty to second-degree felony robbery, accepting the jail and probation sentences. His charge of felony burglary was dropped to misdemeanor, and he got credit for time already served on that charge. The 10-year probation sentence was for the robbery charge.



Prosecutors dropped a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child to injury to a child, to avoid involving the alleged victim. The 180-day jail sentence was for the injury to a child charge.

"Clearly the victim'sfamily did not want to go forward with the case based on what the DArepresented we also has some favorable evidence in our favor so we worked outand negotiated an agreement for a lesser offense," said Charanza.

The case against Buenrostro began in October 2012, when he tried to steal a Samsung tablet computer from a man who was refilling his drink at the McDonalds in the 1100 block of Timberland Drive. When witnesses tried to stop Buenrostro, he bit one of them before Lufkin Police officers arrived on the scene.

"He was on some longPCP and marijuana binge and caught all these cases, he hadn't been in a wholelot of trouble until now but did all these things at one point," said JimMamalis, Assistant District Attorney.

On Oct. 19, Buenrostro was arrested again after he was treated at a local hospital for injuries he received when a man hit him repeatedly with a stick outside a residence on East Kerr Ave. He was charged with burglary of a habitation in connection to a burglary that in the 1100 block of Moss Drive in which Buenrostro allegedly forced his way into the home of a past female acquaintance.

In regard to the sexual assault charge, an arrest affidavit stated that a girl under the age of 17 told Lufkin Police officers that Buenrostro sexually assaulted her while she was "smoking dope" with him and two others during the weekend of Oct. 13.

