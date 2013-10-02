Nacogdoches learns from comeback win

One thing is clear through the first five weeks of the high school football season. Nacogdoches is guaranteed to play a close, hard fought game that comes down to the wire. The Dragons are 3 and 1 on the year, but their last three contests have all been decided by four points or less.



Nacogdoches was in comeback mode last Friday against Hallsville, as they trailed 14 to 0 at half, but they rallied in the second half to come away with a 24 to 21 victory. Its good to have a team that can comeback, but its not something head coach Bobby Reyes wants his team to get into a habit of doing. Also, two first half turnovers and giving up several big plays is the focus moving forward.

Reyes says, "We gave up two really big pass plays that really hurt us in the first half and one big play in the second half and we have to eliminate that. And that's something we focused on all year long is not turning the ball over and we just have to take care of the football." Wide receiver Sam Morgan added, "Everyone just has to do their job. You know coach talks about all the time win this day and do your job and we will make first downs and get touchdowns and not turn over the ball." Jesse Graham ended by saying, "We are a lot more physical, we get real physical and we play together as a team, we don't rely on one person."

