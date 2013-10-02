T Party makes first stop in Lufkin

TheModel T Ford Club of America made the first of many stops in Deep East Texasthis morning.

The36th Annual T Party brought nearly 100 of the classic Ford models to town, fordrivers to meet and talk cars while giving the public an up close and personalview of the antique models.

EastTexas News took a closer look at the vehicles and found out why drivers want toshare their passion for the car with future generations.

"They'rejust wonderful old cars," said Rick McCracken, the president of the Space CityModel T Club.

Theyreplaced the horse and buggy, and now they are taking over the streets of EastTexas.

"HenryFord, the Model T was his baby," McCracken said.

Fromcoupes, to two-doors and roadsters, several body types were on display at the36th annual Texas T Party.

"Alot of them are handed down through history through the families. A lot of themyou find out in a pasture just sitting there," said Dave Lucas, the chairman ofthe Texas T Party.

TheModel T Ford was produced from 1908 until 1927 and drivers say the four-cylinderhas two speeds, high and low.

"They do about 30 to 40 miles per hour ispretty much normal, anything above that they get to rattling and shaking alittle bit," Lucas said.

Eighty-threeof these Model T's paraded through Lufkin, stopping downtown at various museumsand the senior center.

Lucassaid from the framing, to the engine and even wooden wheels a lot of time andeffort goes into each restoration.

"Probablyabout 1000 hours of your labor, a lot of money and a lot of heartache," Lucassaid.

Thedrivers said although restoring Model Ts is a fun hobby, they are alsopreserving history.

"We want to get an interest with the youngfolks because one of these days, we won't be here to drive them so they need totake over for us," McCracken said

TheModel T tour started Wednesday in Lufkin, and will continue into Rusk and Nacogdoches,drivers hope to extend the future of model by giving the community a glimpseinto the past.

Sevenstates and 51 Texas cities were represented at the Model T party.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.