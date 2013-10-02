20 tickets left for 4th Annual Lufkin’s Bistro

There are only 20 tickets left for the4th Annual Lufkin's Bistro.

This weekend the downtowntasting event will offer wines and beers from nine different breweries andwineries.

Saturday night over 800people are expected to fill First Street and enjoy live music, food from 14local restaurants and take part in wine and beer tastings. Event officials saytheir goal is to put on a great event for the community to enjoy and attractvisitors from out of town.

"The community justget behind all of our festivals and we're very blessed with that, we seem totry and bring in things that bring not only local but also attract visitors italso gives people a taste of what our local residents get to see on a dailybasis," said Tara Watson Watkins, Executive Director, Lufkin CVB.

The Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureauofficials say they were able to partner with the Pineywoods Purgatory and offerdiscounted ticked prices for anyone participating in the bike ride.

Tickets are $30 dollars for more informationvisit http://visitlufkin.com/

