H.S. football primer

Nacogdoches has won three games already this season, which is something it hasn't done since 2008. A win on Friday night over Pine Tree will give the Dragons their most victories since '08 when they had six. The Pirates will also come into the Red Zone game of the week at 3 and 1. Nacogdoches comes in averaging over 31 points per game and is giving up just under 26 a contest. Nacogdoches prides itself on taking care of the football and not giving up big plays on defense. So far so good and that's a big reason why their only loss this season came by just four points. Its homecoming for the Dragons, but head coach Bobby Reyes expects his team to play well despite the distractions.

Reyes says, "You always worry about a homecoming simply because you don't want the kids focus to be in the wrong place, but like I told them there is not a homecoming game without the game so we are focused on the football game. I think we will play well, and we are going to play again in front of a big crowd."

Two two area squads in number 3 Tenaha and San Augustine are set to do battle. The Tigers are coming off a 41 to 29 win over Sabine Liberty City while the Wolves earned their first win of the season last week against Hemphill. San Augustine's record may be a little deceiving, because they can put up points and their three losses are by a combined 32 points. Tenaha with their potent rushing attack is averaging 35 points per game, but the Wolves are right there putting up over 30 a contest.



Meanwhile number 10 Garrison will look to keep its perfect season in tact on the road against Hawkins. The 5 and 0 Bulldogs started district last week with a 42 to 13 win over Arp. Hawkins on the other hand suffered its first loss of the season against Winona in its district opener. Garrison just finds ways to make plays, and especially athlete Cameron Rodriguez who has returned a punt for a touchdown in two straight games. The Bulldogs can beat you in numerous ways.

