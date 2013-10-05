Memorial wall reminding East Texans to honor fallen heroes

261 photographs currently make up the14 panel Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall honoring Texan soldiers who losttheir lives serving our country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Our freedoms come from andalways will and always have from the individuals that raise their hand and sayI will defend this country," said Roy James, TX State Director, Honor andRemember of Texas.

The goal of the memorial wall and theHonor and Remember Organization is to educate Texans on the sacrifices made fortheir freedom.

Vietnam veteran Carson George servedin the army for eight years and had son with the same passion of service, hesays he knows all too well about sacrifice.

"I lost him in Afghanistan on the18th of August 2005," said George.

George says the wall gives veterans achance to make sure their comrades are not forgotten.

The memorial wall travels all over Texasgiving the public a chance to understand how close the cost of freedom can hitto home.

"Even if they don't know a soul on thewall what they see when they see those photographs they see their own childrenperhaps, they see the neighborhood kid," said Curator.

Officials say its easy to forget wherefreedom comes and the hope the presence of the Honor and Remember Flag and thememorial of fallen heroes will remind Texans not to take anything for granted.

"We're busy in our lives with ourevery day drama and sometimes happen to forget that we have the privilege ofdoing what we want to do and that has been given to us by the gentlemen andladies on this wall," said James.

"Everyone one of the souls thathave given their lives in the past, it will always cost us," said George.

As of today officials say 698 Texansoldiers have died in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Officials say the memorial wall willbe updated at the end of next year.

For more information on the memorialwall visit: www.texasfallenheroesmemorialwall.com

