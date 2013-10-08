Lufkin & SFA coming off byes

Bye weeks can be tricky. You can either take advantage of them as a football team, or waste them by being lackadaisical. Losers of four straight, I'm pretty sure Lufkin took the week off serious. Head coach Todd Quick said the Panthers got back to basics in a few areas, and had the chance to go good against good. Next up for Lufkin is a Saturday contest on the road at district leading The Woodlands. The Highlanders defense will provide a stiff challenge to the talented and potent Lufkin offense. The Woodlands have given up nine points in two league games and have two shutouts on their resume. Lufkin averages over 35 a game, but will have to be sharper in their execution.

Coach Quick says, "You can see on film, maybe this is the side we need to go to or this is the person that we need to try to attack you know so that will be part of the game plan, but you cant make mistakes because they do a good job of capitalizing on what you do wrong and getting points off of that. So we have to protect the football and we have to be able to execute the play and not put ourselves in a bind."

Like the Panthers, the Stephen F. Austin football team is coming off a bye. The Jacks will open Southland Conference play on Saturday on the road at Southeastern Louisiana.

So far this season, 40 and 48 points in two different games wasn't enough for SFA to walk away a winner. The Jacks have scored over 40 points in every game except for one, and lighting up the scoreboard is the only way head coach J.C. Harper feels his team can win. Stats support that as the Jacks are dead last in the Southland in scoring defense, but third in scoring offense. Shootouts are what its going to take, especially against Southeastern Louisiana.

Coach Harper says, "We are going to have to play tremendously well. We are going to have to play SFA football and do the best we can to score as many points as we can and make it a scoring contest. You know, that's what we do you know. Those guys on the offensive side of the ball, that's what they came here to do."

