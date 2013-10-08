Lufkin High School hosting first homecoming dance in 15 years

Tuesday morning thestudent council at Lufkin High School discussed fundraisers, blood drives andfor the first time in 15 years a homecoming dance.

"We only have prom tolook forward to and so it's something a little bit more to give them,"said Flora Avant, Junior class Vice President.

On October 18th the highschool cafeteria will be the venue for the dance after the homecoming game.

Junior class VicePresident Flora Avant says a team of student ambassadors are working withSuperintendent Dr. Goffney and the administration on promoting school spiritand creating exciting activities for the student body.

"We got to talkingabout how to bring more spirit to rebrand Lufkin and I think this is a greatstart," said Avant.

"It's important inLufkin to always have school spirit especially on Friday night it's reallyimportant and I think the homecoming dance will bring that back," said JahmiaDurham, Senior class Student Body President

Since this is the firsthomecoming dance in 15 years the students went with the theme Flashback Friday.

"It's like aflashback to the old days, like our parents got to have fun dances and ourbrothers and sister got to do all that because some of those privileges hadbeen taken away from us so we're really excited about having it come back,"said Durham.

Activities DirectorPatricia White says after the game students can head over to the cafeteria forthe homecoming dance but says the event is strictly for Lufkin students.

"We would like totake baby steps since this is our first dance in 15 years and we want to give theopportunity for our students," said White.

The Lufkin ambassadors say they hope to capturethe panther pride that fills Abe Martin Stadium each and every game day andcreate a lasting legacy of school spirit.

To attend the dance students must havean I.D. and pre-purchased tickets.

The tickets are $5 five and can bepurchased from student council officers. The dance is from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.following the homecoming game October 18th.

