Nacogdoches adjusting to back-up qb's

Coming off its most complete game of the season, the Nacogdoches football team is extremely confident heading into its district opener on Friday night against Jacksonville. The Dragons will do that however without starting quarterback Hunter McClellan. McClellan suffered a broken left arm on the last play before halftime against Pine Tree and is out for the season. Its a loss that hurts, but one Nacogdoches feels it can endure.

"Its not a devastating blow. Its just what happens, its football," said left guard Tim Meyers.



Its next man up for the Dragons, but replacing Hunter wont be easy. The good news, number 7 will still be there to provide leadership. Head coach Bobby Reyes said, "Hunter is just such a smart kid, he makes so many wise decisions, you know he had thrown 15 touchdowns and just 1 interception. So we are going to miss Hunter because of his leadership ability, but he's going to be with us." Meyers added, "We still have Hunter on our football team you know. He will be there to help our other two quarterbacks, he will be there to give advice, give pointers." v



McClellan will be helping coach up Bryce Matthews and Jim Oglesbee, the two quarterbacks that will now lead the 4 and 1 Dragons. Bryce has game experience and has been getting snaps at running back. Reyes says,"There is not going to be a drop off, I mean we have all the people around them. I feel confident with both of them so there could be a situation where

Jim may be in there, Bryce may be at running back or Bryce may be in there and be in there for a while." Jacorey Whitaker added, " I believe we have two quarterbacks that will do it. Bryce Mathews and Jim Oglesbee, they can complete them. "



If number 10 is in the ballgame at qb, it no doubt gives the Dragons another dimension in the backfield. But everyone has to step up. Meyers says, "He's got a cannon, he can run, we just have to give him time, get some people behind him. We got to make it more than a one man football team."



The black and gold was more than a one man team even with Hunter. Nacogdoches has playmakers all over the field that are getting better each and every day.

Coach Reyes says, "The enthusiasm of the kids, they are getting the taste of winning and when you start experiencing that, you start tasting it, you want more. Whitaker added, "We are having a lot of fun, we are getting a lot more fans to support us and we like getting all the attention and we are playing games looking for more wins, so we can get into the playoffs. " Meyers ended by saying, "It just seems every football game is more fun than the last and its like we are getting better every game, every practice. It seems like everyone is clicking even better than I though could be possible."

