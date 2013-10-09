2nd suspect in failed Lufkin laundromat arson attempt pleads guilty

A 17-year-old Lufkin man who matches the description of one of the four suspects who broke into the R&R Washateria on Jan. 12 and tried to set it on fire, allegedly tried to escape from a juvenile detention center by assaulting a detention officer and threatening him with a pencil.

One of three suspects accused of failing at trying to burn down a Lufkin laundromat and who also threatened to stab a jailer with a pencil is on his way to the state prison system's boot camp after pleading

One of four suspects who broke into Lufkin's R&R Washateria on Jan. 12 and tried to set it on fire received 5 years of shock probation for his part in the crime.

Another one of the four suspects who broke into Lufkin's R&R Washateria on Jan. 12 and tried to set it on fire pleaded guilty to a felony arson charge Wednesday.

Francisco Cordero, 19, of Lufkin, made his plea when he appeared in Judge Paul White 159th Judicial District Court. No plea bargain was involved when Cordero pleaded guilty, and his sentence will be set after pre-sentencing hearing at a later date.

"Mr.Cordero pled guilty today because he is guilty," said Ryan Deaton, Francisco Cordero's defense attorney said. "The reason we didn't take aplea is that most of the other defendants in the case had criminal history andhe didn't. We're hoping, I mean we don't know what the judge is going to do, butwe're hoping for a lesser sentence because of the fact he doesn't have anycriminal history."

Francisco Cordero was named a suspect in the arson case of R&R Washateria on Jan. 12. Video surveillance showed Cordero and three others trying unsuccessfully to damage and burn the building.

In late September, another of the suspects received 5 years of shock probation for his part in the crime. Adan Cordero, 17, of Lufkin originally accepted a plea bargain deal of 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to felony charges of arson and escape.

However, at the time, Judge Gerald Goodwin told Cordero that he would consider placing Cordero in shock probation once he completed boot in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

Also arrested in connection to the break-in and attempted arson was Luis Alberto Ramirez, 17. A juvenile were also arrested.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.