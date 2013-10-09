Garrison not talking about going undefeated

Bring up the possibility of going undefeated to the Garrison football team, and you won't get the answer your looking for. The 9th Ranked bulldogs are 6 and 0 on the year and 2 and 0 in district play. In the Red Zone Game of the Week, Garrison is set to host Winona who only has one loss on the season.

"We have 17 seniors on the team and we depend on them for leadership so we expect them to step up and lead us each week and we have been able to do that so far, " says coach Craig Barker.



What Garrison's also been able to do is take it one game at a time. You wont hear any talk about the possibility of going undefeated. Quarterback Andrew Russell says, "We just try to really go 1 and 0 every week ,we take it one game at a time." Barker added, "We talk about going 1 and 0 every week. We try to prepare like it's the only game on our schedule. I tell them every Friday night, enjoy this one but tomorrow we put it behind us and we move onto the next one."



As film continues to pile up on the Bulldogs coach Barker continues to add new wrinkles. It also helps that his players seem to make the big play at the right time. Russell says, "We try to mix things up so people don't get to used to us, so its something new every week. Something new, just to give people different looks." Barker added, "We just demand them to play physical and so far we have been able to go out and play physical football, we have also got some interceptions returned for touchdowns and punts returned for touchdowns so they have definitely helped us."



Behind any good team is a solid quarterback. Russell is that guy for Garrison. He has plenty of playmakers around him, but Russell has emerged as one himself. He says, "It started off pretty shaky, started off at receiver, but things happened and he asked me to step up and I did and its working out so far." Barker added, "He's been able to step up what we are doing, he is a very coachable kid, very smart, he takes it very seriously, he's developing into a leader and we look for big guys from him."

