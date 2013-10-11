Lufkin playing some guys both ways

This week of high school football has a playoff feel to it for a couple of reasons. A total of five area teams are playing Saturday games, including Lufkin and all but four local squads will be in district play. As for Lufkin, its had two weeks to prepare for The Woodlands, and will try and even its district record at 1 and 1.



The Panthers defense will get a big boost this week with the return of linebacker D.J. Alexander. He has been out the whole season recovering from knee surgery. Another thing head coach Todd Quick is doing to help out his defense is playing some guys both ways. Wide receivers Keke Coutee and Terry Mark played numerous snaps on defense against A&M Consolidated and will continue to do so because of their play making ability.

Quick says, "You get to this point where you know the cream comes to the top and you have got to get those players on the field. And sometimes it overlaps, you have to have them on both sides of the ball. Those kids can do that, they are talented enough and they are in shape enough now where you can start putting them on both sides of the ball."

