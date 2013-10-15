Lufkin & SFA Update

Is it time to panic? No. Is it time for the Lufkin football team to step up and make plays at the critical moments. Yes. And its definitely time for the Panthers to put a "w" in the win column. Lufkin dropped its fifth straight game on Saturday in Houston against the Woodlands by a score of 31 to 13. The panthers who are 1 and 5 overall and 0 and 2 in district play are starting to feel the pressure from both within their own lockeroom and the fans. Lufkin is second to last in the district 14-5A standings, but has time to turn things around and make the playoffs. Head coach Todd Quick's team knows Friday's homecoming game against last place Bryan is a must win.

Coach Quick says, "There is pressure being put on them by themselves, there is pressure being put on them by their home and friends. You know it's a thing that we have created here that we are trying to maintain they just need to relax and play and have fun." Running back Steven Sowell added, "Its crunch time now, we have to win this Friday, its a must." Cornerback Domanique Hartsfield ended by saying, "Its do or die, we have felt like this for a while now but we have to win now because we want to make it to the playoffs. Not making it to the playoffs is not an option for us, we want to be a playoff team."

It was the same old story for the Stephen F. Austin football team this past weekend, and its not a good story. The Jacks lost their Southland Conference opener to Southeastern Louisiana 56 to 14 and the same two mistakes popped up once again. Turnovers and giving up big plays.Quarterback Brady Attaway threw three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. But the most glaring issue right now is the SFA secondary. Southeastern scored on touchdown passes of 85, 82, and 77 yards. That's taking getting beat deep to whole other level. Right now, the Jacks are dead last in the SLC in total defense, scoring defense, and pass defense. The SFA secondary is young, but at some point they have to learn from their mistakes.

Head coach J.C. Harper says, "The only word you can kind of think up is stupid, its just stupid mistakes, but we are making them and so its just the way it is right now. We can work really hard to fix that but now you want to forget everything you told them and do this and so its kind of difficult to do where we are at in the season right now.

