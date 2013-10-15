American Cancer Society seeking participants in cancer prevention study

This week the American Cancer Society is accepting enrollment for their latest cancer prevention study CPS-3.

Earlier studies have linked smoking to lung cancer and have linked diet and obesity to other various cancers.

Tuesday morning Lufkin Memorial kicked off enrollment in a landmark cancer prevention effort.

"It's a way to fight back, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Dr. Peter Campbell, Epidemiologist, American Cancer Society.

Cancer Prevention Study 3 is an American Cancer Society long-term research study that will help determine what factors can lead to cancer and how to prevent the disease.

Men and women age 30 to 65 with no personal history of cancer can sign up, locally officials are hoping for at least 500 volunteers.

We need a diverse group of people to participate you don't just need non smokers you need people that smoke, people that don't exercise all," said Kathy Griffin, Director of Pharmacy, Memorial Health Systems of East Texas.

Sign- ups for the study take about 45 minutes. Enrollees come in, answer a quick survey, have their measurements taken and then have their blood drawn.

"In combination with the lifestyle factors we're measuring genetics that we can measure from the blood as we know can contribute to cancer and that's how we learn to prevent the disease," said Campbell.

Enrollee Ginny Judson lost her mother and grandmother to cancer and she says she enrolled today to help better the future for other families.

"Cancer is such an insidious monster in our society and it's really getting a lot of people and I just think all of us have a responsibility to work to help," said Ginny Judson, Enrollee.

For the next 20 to 30 years enrollees will be contacted for additional updates on their health and receive questioners every two to three years.

Enrollees and study officials say everyone eligible should take advantage of the opportunity to serve to community and potentially and save lives.

"Give back, help out, don't sit there, do something," said Mary Moniak, Enrollee.

Enrollment will continue Tuesday at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center until 7:30p.m.

Enrollment Schedule

October 17th- Lufkin Convention Center- 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 19th- Lufkin Industries- 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

October 20th Lufkin First Assembly of God – 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

