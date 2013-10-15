Downtown merchants hope to attract business during Lufkin antiques weekend

A weekend of antique shopping will kick offFriday morning in downtown Lufkin.

Lufkin antiques weekend isall about browsing and shopping for vintage and antique items.

The store owners partneredtogether for the semi-annual event to help draw people into downtown

Nine downtown shops will be offering specialssales and deals during the event.

"Antiques weekend isto bring people in to downtown and to show the historic value of downtown andjust overall to bring people in," said Philip Harbuck, President, DowntownMerchant Committee.

Saturday morning shopperscan look forward to a vintage flea market.

Officials are encouragingshoppers to enjoy music at standpipe once they finish their shopping.

