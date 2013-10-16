Lufkin Main Street hosting 10th Annual Heritage Festival

This weekend Lufkin will be celebrating their 10th Annual HeritageFestival

Saturday the Lufkin Civic Center will be filled with music,dancing and food representing various cultures.

Officials say they hope to give festival goers a fun way of tryingnew things and educate them on the various heritages represented in the city

"Until they come to the HeritageFestival they don't know that its just a great melting pot, just here inAngelina County with so many cultures here and that's a great way for us to dohands on for everybody to see and appreciate," said Barbara Thompson, MainStreet Director.

The Heritage Festival is Saturday atthe Lufkin Civic Center.

The event starts 10:00 a.m. and willlast until 4:00 p.m. admission is free.

