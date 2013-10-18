SFA soccer leads nation in shutout percentage

You have to go back all the way to September 21st to find the last time the Stephen F. Austin soccer team allowed a goal. The Ladyjacks have reeled off six wins in a row and haven't allowed a goal during the win streak. SFA who is 6 and 1 in Southland Conference play has already recorded 11 shutouts this season. The Ladyjacks lead the nation in shutout percentage and rank fourth in goals against.



Head Coach Wally Crittenden says, "I've been proud of how we have played. Been proud about the overall commitment to team defense and ultimately limiting the opportunities other teams have against us. One of the other stats that I am excited about we are still last in the conference in saves so we are asking our goal keepers to make three maybe four saves a game in the critical moments."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.