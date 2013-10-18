East Texas VFD members rally around ailing Moffett fire chief

Volunteer fire fighterEdward Sweet has spent nearly three decades pursuing his passion of servingothers.

"It started outwanting the lights and sirens and the glory but its more about helping people,"said Sweet.

But after being diagnosedwith multiple sclerosis, the Moffett Fire Chief has decided to step down.

"I'm not able todrive because of the seizures, I'm not going to risk my life or anybody else'slife," Sweet.

Sweet was diagnosed last Augustand says it took everything he had to afford the medication.

Since he was put on disabilityhe lost his Medicaid and won't be eligible for Medicare for two years.

"I have no doctor noanything because I have no insurance, no Medicaid," said Sweet.

Sweet says members of the Angelina County FireFighters Association reached out to Senator Robert Nichols on his behalf andhelp with his health coverage.

"He puts everythinginto it, he works hard he's all about trying to help the community," said BobbyCranford, President, Angelina County Fire Fighters Association

Thursday sweet went to hisfirst doctor's appointment in two months; he says with help from Nichols'office he received a discount on appointments and medication.

In a statement Senator Nichols says "Incases like Mr. Sweets, it is often necessary to patch together a plan, leavingno stone unturned, until his needs are met.

Even though he will no longer actively servethe department sweet says he's only a phone call away.

"They have my numberthey know where I live and I'll be more than glad to do what I can," saidSweet.

