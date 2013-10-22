Lufkin & SFA get first league wins

With its back against the wall and in a must win situation, the Lufkin football team responded in a big way on Friday night with a 31 to 19 win over Bryan. The victory snapped a five game losing streak, and improved the Panthers to 1 and 2 in league play.



Lufkin is treating each week like a playoff game and its paying off. They have backed themselves into a corner, but racking up a few wins in a row will put them back in the thick of the district race. The Panthers got out to an early 14 to nothing lead against the Vikings, led 24 to 6 at half, and never looked back. The 19 points given up to Bryan was the fewest by the defense this season. Head coach Todd Quick and Panthers say the victory has sparked life into the team."

Quick says, "We have had a long history of winning here and forget sometimes when you are winning and winning a lot you don't appreciate it as much as you should and you don't understand or realize how much it effects your everyday life and you can see a difference in everything, in the hallways at the school and a total different attitude in everybody." Erik McCoy added, "It feels real good, it will give us a lot of momentum going forward and can hopefully help us out." Joshua Tolbert finished by saying, "We had a lot of pressure on us but we went out there and executed it real well and we didn't have as many mistakes as we usually had in the past couple games and I feel like the team went out there and did what they had to do."

Senior quarterback Brady Attaway threw six touchdowns, the SFA offense racked up 350 yards rushing, and the defense came up with three interceptions in the Jacks 55 to 41 win over Nicholls State on Saturday. After a back and forth first quarter, SFA outscored Nicholls 28 to 7 in the second frame to take control of the game before hanging on in the second half. Attaway and company were able to answer the Colonels point for point, finishing with over 680 yards and their third 50 point outing of the season. What has to be just as encouraging though are the 3 takeaways as the SFA secondary has struggled mightily this season.

J.C. Harper says, "We were covering them, and so we were where we needed to be we played better with our eyes and kept it in front of us. You know I think that too leads to confidence. You know when you are where you are suppose to be that leads to interceptions and picks and those things happen."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.