Huntington angler turns passion for fishing into lucrative career

"Anyone can catchfish here and there but to put 17, 20 and 30 pounds of fish together each daythat's very hard to do," said Devin White, Finance Manager Loving Toyota.

But that's exactly whatbass pro Keith Combs did earlier this month at the 2013 Texas Toyota Bass Classic.

The Huntington residentsays it was his fourth major win since 2010.

"The first day I had24 pounds and few ounces the second day I had 23 pounds and the third day Ihave 15 and I ended up winning the tournament by a 12 pound margin," saidCombs.

During this last competition combs took home a$100,000 prize and a $50,000 boat.

He says over his sevenyear career he's made over one million dollars.

"That sounds like ahuge number but that's over a lot of miles and a lot of casts," said Combs.

Throughout the year Combssays he will compete in about 17 tournaments nationwide.

"Fishing has alwaysbeen something I enjoy and I've always been a competitor once I figured out Icould compete and fish at the same time I know there was nothing else for me,"said Combs.

Combs also won the classicin 2011, after that win he came back to Lufkin and purchased his truck. Tuesdayhe returned to the Loving Toyota dealership to celebrate his second classicwin.

"A lot of people goout and go fishing but to fish and catch a lot of fish, larger ones in quantityweek in and week out that takes really good skill," said White.

The 37-year-old says he'sfinished with tournaments for year and is hoping for similar success nextseason.

"I've been reallyfortunate to be in the right place at the right time," said Combs.

Comb has alsoqualified for the 2014 Bass Master Classic but during the off season he says hefocuses on charity work.

