Lufkin dance studio hosting zumbathon to raise breast cancer awareness

In honor of Breast CancerAwareness Month, the Changing Lives Dance Center is hosting the 3rdAnnul Shake the Girls Zumbathon.

This Saturday, fitness leaders are comingtogether to honor, celebrate and remember those effected breast cancer.

The zumbathon theme is80's pink and will take place at the Regions Bank parking lot in downtown Lufkin.

"It's a good opportunity forpeople who are involved with the zumba community or just fitness period to beable to enjoy fitness and to actually learn something about preventing breastcancer and spreading awareness throughout the community," said RudyFlores, Owner, Changing Lives Dance Center.

The zumbathon starts at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night and will last for three hours,tickets are $20.

To sign up visit- http://www.eventbrite.com/event/8157690873/efbbt

