East Texas church sharing faith through Hell House ministry

Wednesday visitors walkedinto Clawson Assembly of God and took a step into Hell House.

"It exposes the waywe have demonic forces behind things that are in everyday life in today'sculture," said Emily Avriett, Hell House Demon.

Volunteers say the eventis much more than a haunted house and the theatrical outreach takes visitors ona journey through the consequences of sinful choices.

Bullying, abortion andhomosexuality are just a few of the scenes crowds walked through on openingnight.

"The world haschanged, like done a 180 turn and we're just showing how our consequences andour choices are mixing and it's not very good," said Jennifer May, HellHouse Volunteer.

This is the 9th year thatClawson has hosted Hell House and each year has a different theme.

This year they hope to expose the darkness andfocus on issues that teens and young adults may be struggling with.

"Human trafficking isnot fake, its real and its close, or kids are being bullied because they aren'tjust like someone else," said May.

While many of the scenesinclude demons the ultimate goal of the ministry is to spread a message offaith.

"It's dark and allthat but it's not to scare you, that not our goal to scare people out of hell.Our goal is to show people real life situations, consequences and give them thegospel," said Lane'e Cox, Youth Pastor.

At the end of the tour visitors can learn moreabout God and have the opportunity to pray.

Volunteers say afterwalking through darkness they hope to show visitors the light and leave filledwith hope.

"That what we'rehoping for is lives changed and hearts touched," said May.

Hell house continues at ClawsonAssembly of God Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then again next week onWednesday and Thursday.

Tickets are eight dollars and for moreinformation visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hell-House-180/466010620163173

