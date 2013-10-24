San Augustine is district champs until someone takes it

Since coming to San Augustine, head coach Donald Hubbard hasn't lost a district game. The Wolves are the two time league champions and have won 12 consecutive district contests. That streak will be in jeopardy on Friday night when San Augustine travels to West Sabine to take on the undefeated and 4th ranked Tigers.

"12 and 0. That's something to be proud of and something to defend. That's something to fight for", said head coach Donald Hubbard."

Not losing a district game in over two years is special. Its something the Wolves aren't ready to let slip away. Offensive lineman Jarvis Payne says, "We really just want to hold the title and keep it in San Augustine for another year." Hubbard added, "Until somebody beats us that means they played better than us and they deserve to beat us, we feel like we are the reigning district champion and we are going to play like it and defend the title until the last whistle blows."



Three loses to begin the season made the outlook on 2012 pretty gray. But this young and talented team has responded when it matters most. "Our guys are really starting to gel and come together and we are going to give them a fight. We are not just going to lay down because they are the most experienced team," said Hubbard. " Quarterback Jamikel Roberts added, "Just going in and wanting a win. Going in and playing harder than we ever have before and just giving it all we got and coming off the field with no regrets." Wide receiver Dez Randle finished by saying, "They say pressure busts pipes, but not this team."

An explosive offense in San Augustine's biggest weapon. The wolves have put up over 50 points the last two weeks. Roberts says, "the offensive line is stepping up, the younger guys are stepping up and making plays." Payne added, "The plays we have designed just gets people open and gives our running backs great yardage." Randle finished by saying, "The quarterback and offensive line and us receivers just helping and play calling and stuff is real good."

