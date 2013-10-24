Lufkin student making a difference in National Teen Influencer Group

11th grader Kassidy Brownspent Thursday dressed up for nerd day as a part of Red Ribbon Week.

"It's just fun toknow because you get to show all week long that you are drug free becauseyou're dressing up like this and you wear your ribbon," said KassidyBrown, Miss Southeast Texas 2013.

Even though she's embraced the fun themes ofeach day the Lufkin High School student understands the importance of what Red Ribbon Week stands for.

And was recently named toMothers Against Drunk Driving's National Teen Influencer Group.

"I was selected asone of the nine in the nation," said Brown.

Brown also holds the titleof Miss Southeast Texas Outstanding Teen and her platform is prevention ofunderage drinking. She says she spends a lot of her time speaking at variousschool and community programs about the dangers and consequences that come withunderage drinking.

She applied for the group earlier this year,now her and nine other girls from across the nation work with MADD to help leadefforts to prevent underage drinking during Red Ribbon Week and year round.

"All year long abouthow to prevent underage drinking and making sure kids don't drink before theage of 21," said Brown.

Brown says as a part ofher platform she encourages her peers to take the pledge to be drug free.

"I have pamphlets I passout if I go talk to schools and I'm involved with ADAC of East Texas also,"said Brown.

Brown says she been toseveral MADD events and calls the organization inspiring and as a leader shehopes to do her part and leave a lasting impression on the community.

