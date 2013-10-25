SFA volleyball drops match to Sam Houston

Despite freshman setter Shannon Connell recording her second double-double ofthe season, the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjack volleyball team dropped their firsthome match of 2013 in a 3-0 decision to Sam Houston Thursday night insideShelton Gym.

SFA(12-11, 4-6 SLC) was 5-0 at home prior to facing the Bearkats (13-7, 10-1).

SettersConnell and Paige Holland split time for the Ladyjacks, each appearing in allthree sets. Connell finished with 14 digs and 12 assists, while Hollandrecorded 17 assists. The 14 digs for Connell was a season-high.

LiberoOJ Olson anchored the back line and joined Connell in double-figure digs,recording 16.

JuniorJill Ivy and sophomore Jacque Allen led the SFA attack, each recording eightkills. The three-set loss marked the return for Ivy, who last played at OralRoberts (Oct. 3). Freshman Kaitlyn Granger recorded seven kills, with fellowoutside hitter Tori Bates recording six, as the Ladyjacks were held to aseason-low .023 attack percentage.

Allenrecorded three block assists, as SFA finished with five as a team.

SHSUtook an early 2-1 lead in the opening set and never looked back in a 25-20victory over the Ladyjacks.

Thesecond and third set proved to be a back-and-forth affair between SFA and theBearkats, as the two matches drew even on 18 points. A Ladyjack attack error at15-15 gave SHSU the edge in the second set. After SFA evened the score 23-23,the Bearkats closed the set with a kill and service ace. In the third set, theLadyjacks rallied from down 23-19 to tie the match at 24-24 before SHSUcapitalized on a kill and attack error to close the match 3-0.

SFAwill look to get back on track at home, when the Ladyjacks host Lamar at 1:00p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

