SFA soccer can make statement against Texas

Winners of eight in a row, the Stephen F. Austin soccer team will have a chance to make a serious statement tomorrow night at home when it hosts number 25 Texas. The Ladyjacks have given up just one goal during their current winning streak. SFA has already knocked off LSU this season, and to follow that up with a victory over a program like Texas will show the nation SFA can play with anyone in the country.

Head coach Wally Crittenden says, "One of our bench marks for success is making the NCAA tournament. We are focused day by day to put ourselves in position to reach that goal. Ultimately, playing against a team like Texas during an off night allows us to evaluate, compare and see where we are at this point in preparation for those type matches with that kind of pressure."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.