Man killed in tree-trimming accident on Lufkin's Cimarron Street

A falling tree limb killed a man working with a tree-trimming crew on Cimarron Street late Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Rodney Squyres, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said an Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced the man dead. The accident victim was a white male in his early 20s.

Squyres said a tree limb fell on the man while he was trimming the tree. The victim was stuck 50 feet up, according to Steve McCool, a spokesman for the Lufkin Fire Department. It took emergency personnel about an hour to get the man down.



The Lufkin Fire Department brought in a fire truck with a bucket to reach the man. Squyres said emergency personnel had to cut the tree limb off of the man, so they could recover his body.



Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.