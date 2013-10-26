Lufkin mentor and students rally against bullying

October is Anti-Bullying Month and oneLufkin woman is doing her part to fight back.

Big Angie with Big isBetter Productions has been working with young people to tackle on the bullyingissue.

As a victim of bullyingherself, she plans to help others overcome it.

Now she talks to kids and mentors them abouttheir bullying problems and how they can overcome them.

Saturday her and her team of kids rallied onthe streets of Lufkin hoping to make the community aware of the issue.

Bullying is a nationwidething, everyone is affected by bullying, bullying doesn't have an age, race,religion or gender on it. Anyone can be bullied at anytime, bullying is big inthe U.S. and other countries as well don't think just because you're a certain personyou can't be bullied," said Big Angie.

As of right now Big Angie has put out videoson you tube and plans to make more.

She encourages anyone who may have a problemwith bullying or knows of someone who is being bullied to contact her atbigisbetterproductions@yahoo.com

Copyright2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.