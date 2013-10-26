Lufkin Police release identity of man killed in tree accident

A Huntington man was pronounced dead Friday night afterbeing crushed by a tree limb at a Lufkin residence.

Johnathon Fagg, 25, was working with a yard and tree company ata Cimarron Street residence when the accident happened.

Sgt.. Rodney Squyres, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Departmentsays a tree limb fell on Fagg while he was trimming the tree. The victim wasstuck 50 feet up, according to Steve McCool, a spokesman for the Lufkin FireDepartment. It took emergency personnel about an hour to get the man down.

The Lufkin Fire Department brought in a fire truck with a bucketto reach the man. Squyres said emergency personnel had to cut the tree limb offof the man, so they could recover his body.

