Lufkin getting hot at right time

You never want to go through a losing streak, but Lufkin's five game skid did come an at opportune time. More importantly, the Panthers have picked the right time to get hot and have now won two in a row after taking care of business on Friday at College Park, knocking off the Cavaliers 34 to 14. Lufkin is beginning to make the big plays in the game and create turnovers instead of it being the other way around. The Panthers had a pick six in the win and three interceptions. On offense, the running game shined as it really has all season as Lufkin rushed for over 250 yards. Now 2 and 2 in district 14-5A play, Lufkin has a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home on Friday with a win against Oak Ridge.

Head coach Todd Quick said, "You can't have a high, then a low, then back up again, you have to continue to build from where we are at. We are not playing any different or any harder than we were it just the tide is turning on us a little bit and we are making those plays." Jamarion Houston added, "We have a lot of momentum, if we keep working hard in practice I think we can pull this thing off in the playoffs." Omar Lopez ended by saying, "It feels great because we know we have the momentum with us right now, I feel like it is the best time because we are close to the playoffs and with this momentum it will help us get to where we are trying to get."

