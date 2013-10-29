SFA in tough stretch

The Stephen F. Austin football team is in the middle of a brutal three game stretch. SFA lost to newly ranked number 20 Central Arkansas 66 to 31 on Saturday, and is set to face number 9 Sam Houston before hosting number 7 McNeese state in two weeks.



The good news, The jacks knocked off then number 2 Montana State earlier this season, the bad news, SFA has since lost 3 of 4 and the defense is getting torched. The Battle of the Piney Woods this week will once again take place at Reliant Stadium in Houston and its a game and atmosphere that's unique to the FCS.



Head coach J.C. Harper says, "Its a great game. It's neat, everybody should have a rivalry and everybody should have someone that gets to play in such a great atmosphere in a big time atmosphere and even better when you are playing against such a great football team. But we have beaten a team that was pretty-on good in Montana state but everything has to be right.

