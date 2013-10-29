Wine bar set to open in Angelina Hotel

The Angelina Hotel is welcoming a new tenant.

Crews are working hard on the RestorationWine Bar located on South First Street.

Furniture is already being brought in andofficials say the bar will offer various wines and food.

There is no set date forthe opening but official say the new downtown spot will open in late Novemberor early December.

Officials say the downtownlofts in the hotel are still in development stages.

