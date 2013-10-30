SFA will look to slow Sam Houston run game

After seeing receiver after receiver get behind the Stephen F. Austin secondary this season, Sam Houston State will no doubt have a few plays designed to take advantage of SFA's pass defense which is dead last in the Southland Conference. But that's not what the Bearkats are about. And man is that music to the ears of the Jacks. Sam Houston is a run based team that likes to run the option. The Bearkats are first in the SLC in rushing, averaging over 278 yards per game. Maybe SFA can find an answer for the run and option game by playing disciplined upfront.

Head coach J.C. Harper says, "To be honest with you, if there is one thing we will do well its be disciple you know. When he (Timothy Flanders) gets the ball he is thinking he is playing for the Texans or against the Texans so you know you cant blame them for not doing that and running the option. Bell is also a factor. They have a ton of great players that are capable of running the football."

