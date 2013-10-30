Nacogdoches moving on

A one point, 7 to 6 lead after the first quarter had to of had the Nacogdoches football team feeling pretty good about its chances to hang with number five Whitehouse last Friday. But then a bad stretch of about five minutes of game time in the second quarter turned out to be the difference. A touchdown, safety, another td, and then a blocked punt returned for another score put the Wildcats firmly in control as they put together a 30 point second quarter. You take away that sequence and Nacogdoches takes away that it can play with anyone in class 4A. They can still feel that way as the Dragons have a chance to earn their first playoff berth since 2006 with a win over John Tyler on Friday. Both teams enter at 6 and 2 on the year.

Offensive coordinator James Reyes says, "Our kids our resilient just like anyone and this year's group is not going to lay down. We are going to do things right on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week and get ready for John Tyler Friday night." Wide receiver Tae Thomas added, "It was a great experience, we didn't play very well but we still stuck in there so imagine if we did play good so I think next we build on that not having a good experience against a fast paced Whitehouse team." Linebacker Brian Scott ended by saying, "Even when we win we have to put that behind us and we have to move forward since we are looking for a high playoff seed. We have to put the wins and loses behind us and move forward to the future wins that we are going to progress."

