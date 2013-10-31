Lufkin woman accused of beating kids with computer cord indicted for 2 injury to a child charges

A Lufkin woman has been indicted by an Angelina County for two injury to a child charges.

Shadondra Jenkins, 30, is accused of beating two of her children with a computer cord.

Lufkin police arrested her on Aug. 20 after she allegedly whipped her 13-year-old daughter with a computer cord because she had accidentally burned food she was cooking for the family.

After police arrested Jenkins in August, they obtained a warrant for a second count after an investigation into similar injuries to her eight-year-old son.

Her three children are in the custody of her mother.

In an unrelated case, a Lufkin man was indicted for aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Toma Barlow, 39 was arrested in July in connection to the abduction of a Lufkin woman.

According to the police report, police received a call of a black man pointing a gun at a white woman at Davis and Setliff Streets just after 10 p.m.

The first responding officers saw Barlow and Marcus Jermaine Robinson, 33, with a woman and one of the men was holding the woman by the arm.

The two men began to walk away quickly, and then walked faster and ignored repeated commands to stop, according to the report. Officers reported witnessing Barlow throw a handgun down while he was fleeing. Robinson surrendered and was found to be in possession of two crack pipes, according to the report.

Police managed to apprehend Barlow.

The woman told officers Barlow had come into the home of a mutual acquaintance and pointed a handgun at her and took her from the home and threatened to shoot and kill her if she tried to run away.

