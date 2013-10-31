Lufkin woman arrested after allegedly exposing kids to meth

A Lufkin woman hasbeen charged with endangering a child after two children tested positive formethamphetamine.

On Sept.19 ChildProtective Services received a report of possible neglectful supervision ofchildren and possible use of narcotics by their mother, Taran Myrick Shanks, 29.

Both children, agesone and four provided hair samples to be tested for drugs. The resultsconfirmed both children tested positive for meth.

According to the affidavit,Shanks agreed to a CPS worker's instant swab test, which tested positive formeth. The affidavit says Shanks would not continue to cooperate with CPS andrefused to do a follow up drug test.

Both children wereremoved by CPS and placed with family members.

