Lufkin PD: 911 service may be disrupted Friday morning

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project on Highway 59 between Lufkin and Nacogdoches necessitates the relocation of telephone service fiber optic cable and the work might result in a temporary disruption in 9-1-1 service for Angelina County. TxDOT expects the relocation work to begin at 12:00 AM Friday, November 01, and end by 8:00 AM Friday, November 01.

If temporary 9-1-1 service disruptions occur, the Lufkin Police and Fire Dispatch Center will receive calls through its main number, (936) 633-0356, and route the calls to the appropriate emergency response agency.

During this planned work, as well as during any unplanned disruptions, callers who cannot reach emergency services by dialing 9-1-1 may call their local law enforcement agency or the Lufkin Police and Fire Dispatch Center main number, (936) 633-0356.

The City of Lufkin will transmit this information through the Everbridge Aware Alert System to residents listed in the 9-1-1 database and to those who have self-registered for Everbridge alerts at www.alertlufkin.com.

Lufkin Police Department will notify area media outlets when the fiber optic cable relocation work is complete. Citizens SHOULD NOT call 9-1-1 or the Lufkin Police and Fire Dispatch Center to "test" the service.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.