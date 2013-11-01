SFA soccer controls own destiny

The ball is in the SFA soccer team's corner. A win and a tie this weekend to end the season will give the Ladyjacks their second consecutive regular season Southland Conference title. SFA is set to play at Texas A&M Corpus Christi tomorrow before traveling to San Antonio to take on Incarnate Word on Sunday. The Ladyjacks have won nine straight conference matches and if that streak continues they will bring home an unprecedented eighth conference title.

Head Coach Wally Crittenden says, "It's all there and we have the inside track and if we take care of business we should be in position to win the championship on Sunday. If we don't, then we will see, but we are going to prepare just like any other week, we are going to get after it, keep it loose, keep it light and make sure we are prepared and understand the implications of both games."

