Lufkin students set goals for the future at senior sunrise

Lufkin High School seniors were upbefore the sun Friday morning making plans for the future.

The students participated in a seniorsunrise, a Lufkin tradition where they write down their goals for the rest ofthe year and the future.

"I hope to graduate with honors,go to college and pursue what God has planned for me," said LaurenFlowers, Lady Pack Soccer.

"My goal is to graduate in thetop 20 percent of my class," said Morgan Anderson, Senior Class 2ndVice President.

"I wanted to collect 5,000 booksby the end of the year for my project books that benefit and that was a reallybig deal for me," said Will Chance, Student Council Vice President.

Friday morning Lufkin High Schoolseniors watched as the sun rose over Abe Martin Stadium with goals in mind, preparingfor the future.

Senior sunrise is an opportunity forthe students to reflect on how far they've come during their high school careerand something to look forward to upon graduation.

"It's also a time for us torefocus and set new goals for ourselves," said Chance.

This is the fourth year for the LHS traditionand at sunrise the class wrote down what they hope to achieve by and aftergraduation.

Senior class secretary Asia Harrellsays after she graduates she hopes to attend Oklahoma University to study nursingand she believes sharing goals with classmates and writing them down will keepeveryone motivated through the rest of the year.

"Writing down your goals now willhelp you be more prepared for the futureso you can know what to look forward to step by step so you can make it to thebig image," said Harrell.

Six months from now at graduation theclass will receive their list of goals and Josie Solis says knowing that shewill see the list again reminds her to work hard.

"At the end of the year I don'twant to see my paper that I wrote and be disappointed so it made me even moremotivated to achieve my goals," said Solis.

And when the sunsets for these seniorsthey hope to feel a sense of accomplishment when they see how far they've come.

The class of 2014 will graduate on May 30th

