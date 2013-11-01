Lufkin Marine Corps League now accepting Toys for Tots donations

November is here and it is officially Toys for Totsseason.

Friday the Lufkin Marine CorpsLeague kicked off the seasonal campaign to collect toys for children in need.

There are currently 60Toys for Tots drop-off boxes throughout Angelina County. Coordinator Brian Crewssays that is about 20 more than last year.

Crews says the MarineCorps League will also have trucks set up at various locations in town wherepeople can drop off their donations.

"If you take a child that isless fortunate and you give them a new unwrapped toy you help build theirpsyche and you show them that someone cares and loves them and cares abouttheir future it helps them to become a more productive responsible citizen,"said Crews.

On December 14th and 15ththe Marine Corps League will host their second annual benefit concert toincrease donations for toys for tots.

The last day to give is December15th.

