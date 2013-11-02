Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested for driving while intoxicated after alleged assault

A Rusk man was arrested for driving while intoxicated afteran alleged assault.

Nacogdoches police responded to a disturbance in progress onthe 1500 Block of Spokane Street.

According the police report, the victim alleged that ByronBernard Blanton, 23, had assaulted her.

When police arrived to the residence Blanton was backing outof the driveway. The report says thatBlanton was found to be intoxicated and resisted arrest.

According to Sgt. Keith Hawkins, when officers approachedthe victim to find out what happened she got upset and went inside and slammedthe door.

Blanton was arrested for driving while intoxicated and resistingarrest.

