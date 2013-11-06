SFA football talks avoiding turnovers

Through three quarters in the Battle of the Pineywoods, Stephen F. Austin proved once again it could hang with a top 10 team from the SLC. The Jacks though didn't finish the deal like they did against then number two Montana State back in September.

Instead four turnovers in the fourth quarter let Sam Houston State get out to a 56 to 28 lead, and then hang on for a 56 to 49 victory. The over 740 yards of total offense and over 500 yards passing by SFA looks great, but it doesn't matter when you have fumbles on your own side of the field and throw pick sixes.



Wide receiver Tyler Boyd says,"When you have turnovers, it hurts bad because that was our game and it was ours to win and we really just lost focus and started turning the ball over out of no where." Head coach J.C. Harper added, "Everybody has turnovers you just cant have the most, and everybody has the penalties you just cant have the most and so that's every team you know you look at every team of why they are successful or why they are not successful."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.