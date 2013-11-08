SFA basketball & soccer update

The Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team will open its season tomorrow night at home against UT-Tyler. The Jacks won their exhibition game last week 87 to 54, unleashing their new up-tempo offense. SFA only has two home games the entire month, so first year head coach Brad Underwood's team will be road warriors early on. Coach Underwood says he will use these early games to figure out his everyday starting five and key contributors off the bench.

Underwood says, "We have got to create and identify roles, which is something we are still working on. We are still looking for who is going to be the guy and who are guys that our rotation we will create off the bench so that's ever changing, that's why we play non league games."

Tip off at the coliseum tomorrow night is set for 7 o'clock.



The Ladyjacks meanwhile will open their 2013 campaign tomorrow on the road at number 15 LSU. So we will find out pretty quick how the Southland Conference favorites can hold up against one of the top teams in the nation. In addition to playing LSU, the Ladyjacks are set to play Arizona, SMU and TCU, so a challenging non-conference schedule should get SFA ready for SLC action.

Head coach Brandon Schneider says, "We are playing some BCS programs, we did the intentionally so that we could make sure that we were as prepared as we could possibly be for what we feel like is going to be a really strong Southland conference." Daylyn Harris added, "Going into the season I know we were picked first but going into it we want to have a lot of confidence and be playing at our best ability right now."

Fresh off its third straight regular season Southland Conference title, the SFA soccer team will now try to make history this weekend at the SLC tournament. If the Ladyjacks can win the SLC tourney, they will be headed to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year for the first time in school history. SFA who had a first round bye will play Sam Houston State tomorrow night in Lake Charles, Louisiana where the tournament is taking place. After playing teams like LSU, Texas, and Arizona State in the regular season, along with being 10th in the nation in shut-out percentage, the Ladyjacks are well equipped.

Head coach Wally Crittenden says, "As there are more stakes, the margin for error is constantly decreasing and you know that's why its so important to play teams that will challenge you at that level throughout your season, so I feel that we are experience and managed our roster well." Chelsea Raymond added,"We have to go into every game giving it our best, we cant start slow, we have to start fast every single game in knowing that everyone has everything to play for."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.