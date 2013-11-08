Harry Potter the subject of SFA leadership conference

This weekend SFA students will enter into a world of magicto help enhance their leadership skills.

"You're going tolearn how to be a better leader and a better overall person," said ChadHuckaby, Treasurer, Omicron Delta Kappa.

Co-Founder and executive director of the Harry Potter AllianceAndrew Slack is the keynote speaker at the 5th annual Omicron DeltaKappa leadership conference.

"Fantasy is not an escape from our world but an invitationto go deeper into it," said Andrew Slack, Co-founder Harry Potter Alliance.

Slack says the theme is finding your super power and hopesto use parallels from the famous novel to motivate future leaders.

"All of us have secret powers that we have to tap into toreach our potential, we live in a world with a lot of problems and this is nota time to play small," said Slack.

The Harry Potter Alliance is encouraging people to followthe example of the hero wizard and standup as leaders in their communities.

"If Harry Potter werein our world he would do more," said Slack.

Slack and honor society members say throughout the book you'llfind wizards, muggles, half giants and werewolves, all working together towardsjustice.

And they believe if everyone comes together despite their differences,change can happen.

"Making sure everyonefeels included regardless and if someone is different than you seeking them outand learning something from them," said Slack.

But the underlying theme in Harry Potter is love...somethingthese fans say our world could use a lot more of.

"Love is the eternaltheme within and without the book and I think if we can take that to heart inthe real world muggles can do a lot better," said Huckaby.

The Harry Potter alliancehas raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts in Haiti and also donated 100 thousandbooks to libraries and communities worldwide.

The conference starts Saturdayat the SFA Student Center Twilight Ballroom at 9:00 a.m.

The event is free toattend.

